CHARLESTON — It’s not exactly business as usual for live music in Charleston, but it’s a good sign — at 7 p.m. Nov. 1, “Mountain Stage” will record its first new show.
The radio program will be recorded in Charleston, but the live performance won’t have a live audience in front of them.
Instead, “Mountain Stage” will stream the show, which features indie rocker and returning guest Chuck Prophet, singer/songwriters Kim Richey and S.G. Goodman and Charleston native Sierra Ferrell.
Ferrell was a local music scene regular who performed as a solo artist and with 600lbs of Sin. She left Charleston several years ago, and her first record from Rounder Records is due out soon.
The one-time livestream of the show will be offered for free, but “Mountain Stage” is encouraging patrons to purchase a “pay what you wish” ticket via Eventbrite, with an option to add a “Mountain Stage” face mask or bandana.
The Nov. 1 show will be the first for “Mountain Stage” since February. Additional shows have not been announced.
While live performances have been on hiatus through much of the year, “Mountain Stage” has continued to broadcast during the pandemic, revisiting shows from its extensive archive.
“Mountain Stage” is heard on over 270 NPR affiliates, some of them gained during COVID-19 as other music programs were either suspended indefinitely or closed for good.
In a release, show host and artistic director Larry Groce said, “Since we’ve added so many new stations, we want to give them something fresh. I hope audiences will enjoy the show from wherever they are and let us know they’re watching.”