HUNTINGTON — Mountain State Maple Days return for the first of two scheduled days on Saturday, Feb. 18, and one farm in the Tri-State is ready for visitors.

Toms Creek Family Farm in Wayne will open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to offer guests free experiences.

