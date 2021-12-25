HUNTINGTON — Two Mountain State Waste employees are being praised for saving an elderly woman after she fell and injured herself.
Josh Gilliam and Derick Wolfe were working their trash collection route on Grapevine Road in the Huntington area Wednesday when they noticed something odd — an elderly customer who always has her trash ready for collection did not have it out.
The two men walked around the house to check if everything was fine.
“They found the customer on her back porch, where she had fallen,” said Mountain State Waste President and CEO Randie Lawson. “She was bleeding and turning purple from the cold. They removed their jackets, and found whatever else they could gather from their truck, to help warm her up, and called emergency services.”
When EMS arrived, they stated that the customer may not have survived if the two employees had not checked on her.
“I am blessed to have employees at MSW who care about the people we serve,” Lawson said. “That’s what we do on a daily basis. We serve our customers and communities where we live and work. Josh Gilliam and Derick Wolfe are both valued employees at Mountain State Waste, and we are happy to have them as a part of our team. I couldn’t be prouder of these two men.”
Mountain State Waste is a trash and environmental services company founded in 2013 and based out of Morgantown. MSW serves over 23,000 residential and commercial customers each month in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
