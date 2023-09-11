Ratepayer advocates and West Virginia Public Service Commission staff have objected to a Mountaineer Gas request for a $19.74 million increase in net revenue.
Mountaineer Gas in March filed for a net increase of 6.08%. In November, the PSC approved a 15% increase in average monthly residential Mountaineer Gas bills, resulting in a residential monthly winter bill of $165.59 for 13,000 cubic feet of gas.
PSC staff said in a filing last week a net revenue increase for Mountaineer Gas should be no more than $10.51 million, just over half the company’s request.
The staff, which is separate from the commission that decides rate cases, contended Mountaineer Gas was seeking double recovery of its return on prepaid insurance, gas and other prepaid expenses and the amount of capital provided by investors above the investment in plant and other rate base items.
PSC staff recommended the agency deny a company request for a weather normalization mechanism that would adjust a customer bill based on an actual heating degree day compared to a company-calculated 10-year average “normal” heating degree day for a billing period. The staff found it would shift risk from investors to customers.
Witnesses for the Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the PSC that represents residential ratepayers, agreed that the proposed weather normalization mechanism would shift company risk from shareholders to ratepayers. The division said budget billing was available for residential customers who want their gas bills stabilized due to weather fluctuations.
Division witness Glenn Watkins, a Mechanicsville, Virginia-based rate of return analyst, recommended the PSC maintain the company’s fixed monthly residential customer charge at its current level.
Mountaineer Gas serves roughly 220,000 customers in 50 of West Virginia’s 55 counties.
The Kanawha County Commission, a vocal opponent of rate increases, filed to intervene in the rate case, calling Mountaineer Gas’ request “outrageous” in a filing.
“Customers have seen their utility bills skyrocket in costs over the last several years and, despite how much it hurts its customers, Mountaineer Gas Company continues to ask for more rate hikes,” the commission said in a March news release, calling for state lawmakers to pass legislation to cap utility rate hikes.
In the 2023 regular legislative session, Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, introduced House Bill 3423 that would have prohibited electricity and gas utility rate increases for one year, allowing for emergency rate increases, if deemed necessary to protect a utility from “extreme financial hardship.” The bill never advanced out of the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee.
Mountaineer Gas reported a net income of $16.4 million and an end-of-year balance of $47.3 million in an annual report filed with the PSC for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.