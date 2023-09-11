The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ratepayer advocates and West Virginia Public Service Commission staff have objected to a Mountaineer Gas request for a $19.74 million increase in net revenue.

Mountaineer Gas in March filed for a net increase of 6.08%. In November, the PSC approved a 15% increase in average monthly residential Mountaineer Gas bills, resulting in a residential monthly winter bill of $165.59 for 13,000 cubic feet of gas.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

