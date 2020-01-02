HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community & Technical College on Thursday named Michael G. Sellards, formerly the CEO of St. Mary’s Medical Center, to be the college’s interim president.
He will serve in that capacity while the board of governors searches for a permanent replacement for Keith Cotroneo, who served as president of the college for more than a decade prior to his fall retirement.
Cotroneo, 65, who announced his retirement in October, served as president of the school from 2007-19. He had initially served as president of Marshall Community and Technical College, which later became Mountwest.
Mountwest is one of 10 regional community colleges in the West Virginia Community and Technical College System. The institution evolved from community college programs of Marshall University. It now serves 2,500 students through its 60 associate degree options and 15 one-year certificates.
Prior to his appointment, Sellards served for 18 years as CEO at St. Mary’s Medical Center before retiring at the start of 2019.
“I am eager to begin serving the students of Mountwest and to work with the talented staff and faculty,” Sellards said. “Mountwest is a valuable resource to the community, and I am humbled to serve as their president.”
Sellards also previously served as the chairman of the board of governors for Marshall University, chairman of the United Way of the River Cities board of directors and chairman of the Chamber of Commerce.
Jeffrey Goad, Mountwest board chairman, said the board was excited and confident in what Sellards will be to the school.
“It is the board’s priority to maintain the integrity and momentum of the college and efficiently identify the next president,” he said. “We believe Mr. Sellards’ track record speaks for itself and the college will be in good hands over the next several months as the IBOG conducts its search for a permanent replacement.”
It is unclear how long the search for a permanent president might take.