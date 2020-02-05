HUNTINGTON — The board of governors at Mountwest Community & Technical College is accepting nominations for the college’s open presidential position now through Feb. 13, according to a news release.
The president will serve as chief executive officer of the school of about 2,500 students — one of 10 regional community colleges in the West Virginia Community and Technical College System — and will report to 12 board members.
The position opened up at the end of the fall 2019 semester, when President Keith Cotroneo, 65, retired. He had been president of the school since 2007, initially as president of Marshall Community and Technical College, which later became Mountwest.
Review of applications will begin immediately following the cut-off date, and officials said the search is projected to conclude by July 1.
“Mountwest has a proven record of success and has been a valued asset to the Tri-State area. Our hope is to find an individual who can lead Mountwest in the charge of serving our students and our community,” Mesha Shamblin, director of human resources, said in the release.
Mountwest officials said the ideal candidate will have a passion for students, leadership, diversity and a dedication to the community.
The position is currently filled by Interim President Michael Sellards, who was appointed to that role Jan. 2.
Those interested in the position can contact Shamblin at 304-710-3401 or shamblinm@mctc.edu.