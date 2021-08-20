HUNTINGTON — New Mountwest Community and Technical College President Josh Baker says one thing he really likes about the school’s 10-year campus development plan is that it identifies needs.
“We are using our space well, and it’s also identifying we have opportunities to grow,” Baker said. “We need to grow some spaces to better serve our existing programs.”
The plan was accepted and approved by the college’s board of governors Thursday to be forwarded to the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia for review.
This is the first campus development plan for Mountwest since its formation in 2010.
ZMM Architects and Engineers worked with the college’s steering committee on the planning process that started in October. While the plan did not identify any significant site or infrastructure improvements, it did recommend campus expansion.
One recommendation was to construct a new Allied Health and Technology Building at the main campus. The new building would be approximately 60,000 square feet and would not only serve the health and technology programs, but also contain collaborative spaces, laboratories and lecture spaces. It would also allow for the renovation of the existing headquarters building to expand student services, general education and create flexible laboratory space.
The plan also calls for relocation of the veterinarian technician program. It suggests a 10,000- to 12,000-square-foot building at a stand-alone site by constructing a new building or renovating an existing building. It also offers the option of a possible collaborative effort and partnership with the Cabell County Career Technology Center to house the program at the newly planned facility at the Huntington Mall in the old Sears location.
Several other recommendations, strategies and initiatives are offered in the 53-page document. It also included the timing, phasing and projected costs scheduled in the plan over three phases.
The first phase from 2022 to 2025 lists 10 initiatives at a cost of $9 million, with the relocation of the veterinarian technician program being the most costly at $4.6 million.
The second phase runs from 2026 to 2029 and lists six initiatives at a cost of $35,716,500, with the construction of the new health and technology building costing $31 million.
The final phase begins in 2030 and ends in 2032 and calls for kitchen and lighting upgrades and flooring replacement costing $2,960,000.
Baker says the plan establishes a framework for development and improvements that support the college’s mission, values and strategic initiative.
“This plan is just a guide,” Baker said. “It offers a variety of ways to get where we think we need to be in 10 years. We know there are needs and we know there are opportunities. This plan offers us the flexibility we need to solve these issues.”