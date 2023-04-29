Kaitlin Bell receives her diploma from President Josh Baker and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito during Mountwest Community and Technical College’s Spring Commencement on Friday at Christ Temple Church in Huntington.
Kaitlin Bell receives her diploma from President Josh Baker and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito during Mountwest Community and Technical College’s Spring Commencement on Friday at Christ Temple Church in Huntington.
James Michael Robinson receives his diploma from President Josh Baker and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito during Mountwest Community and Technical College’s Spring Commencement on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Christ Temple Church in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Celebration filled the Christ Temple Church in Huntington as the Mountwest Community and Technical class of 2023 graduated Friday night.
The celebration was for 249 graduates from the fall, spring and upcoming summer semesters. 85 graduates walked during Friday’s ceremony.
Mountwest President Josh Baker called upon the graduates’ parents, siblings, extended family and children to thank them for the support and encouragement they’ve provided to graduates over the years. Baker also told the graduates their achievement was an inspiration to those attending the ceremony and others in their communities.
“Graduates, you are inspiring others,” he said. “The work that you do will impact their life. And the work that you will still do will change their trajectory. You are inspiring all of us, and we’re grateful for you.”
James Michael Robinson, 34, is an Ashland native and was among the graduates earning his Associate degree in Information Technology with dual concentrations of cyber security and security.
Robinson recounted his personal struggles in 2021 after losing his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was uncertain of the decision to get his degree, but said it ultimately was the best decision.
Robinson told the graduates they should be proud of their accomplishments because everyone has overcome their own struggles to make it to graduation night.
“Growing up in Appalachia provides its own unique challenges. It can make college education, at times, seem like an unattainable goal,” he said.
“How can you have time for that? Rent is due and food needs to be put on the table. At that point, it almost feels like a luxury. But here we walk, we’ve overcame our obstacles, we’ve overcame adversity and we’ve made it to the other side.”
The celebration’s commencement speaker, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, encouraged students to “look up more” and be present, approach every day with a positive attitude and show gratitude to those who have helped along the way and those who will help them in the future.
Capito also said to cherish the relationships they form in the community.
“West Virginia’s just one big small town,” she said. “We care about you... We’re your cheerleaders, this whole state is your cheerleading team. We’re there behind you, around you and for you.”
During the ceremony, Associate Biology Professor Maegan Valentine was also recognized as the Faculty Member of the Year.
Valentine received her Bachelors of science in biological science and a PhD in biomedical science from Marshall University. She was described by students who nominated her for the award as an engaging and exciting teacher whose attitude also excited the students to learn biology.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
