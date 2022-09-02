HUNTINGTON — Chef Isabel Cross opened the door to a state-of-the-art kitchen filled with cookware and baking tools future chefs could dream of mastering.
“This is where the magic happens,” she said. “This is where we live, really.”
The Mountwest Community and Technical College Culinary Arts program has operated for 20 years now, and Cross said she and the other chefs and instructors want to share their knowledge with anyone who wants to learn how to cook.
Whether someone wants to know how to cook for a career or just to know how to prepare food for themselves, Cross said she and the other chefs can teach anyone to cook.
Even if someone knows their way around a kitchen for most meals, Cross said the culinary program could still be a chance to learn something new.
“This is the place where people can come and experience cooking that they can’t or won’t typically do in their own home,” she said. “You know, like you don’t know how to prepare octopus, so that’s what this school provides for our community both student-wise and community-wise. You could learn here how to cook octopus.”
The Culinary Arts program has been around since 2002 and has been taught in different places before ending up in its current home at 1648 8th Ave. in Huntington.
Chef Lawrence Perry, also an instructor and program director in the Culinary Arts program, worked on constructing the building before the Mountwest program moved in in 2012.
Perry said he thought he should know how to cook if he were going to build a place for cooking, and it led him to teaching others in the same program.
“I told my executive director at the time if I’m going to run this project, I should probably learn how to cook. So I said, ‘The community college has a Culinary Arts program. Can I go there?’” Perry said. “They said yes, so they paid me to go to the Culinary Arts program. And I, in the morning of my last semester, I was a student and in the evening I was a teacher for the brand-new students as they were entering the program.”
The instructors for this year’s classes are Cross, Perry, Chef Tammy Hugh, Chef Isaac Meyers and Chef Ariel Barcenas.
With these instructors students take classes focused on knife skills, a la carte, safety and sanitation, and other topics.
As the 2022-23 academic school year just started for Mountwest, the chefs said they are excited to have full rosters for the classes after a slight dip last year.
Meyers said this will be his first year as an instructor, and he’s excited to connect with students since he remembers how it felt to still be figuring out what to do in life and for a career.
“I’ve been through it, and I know the good and bad, where their mentality is going to be as far as the nervousness and the unknown of what they want to do with their life,” he said. “I just want to make sure they understand that whatever it is they want to do, they can do it.”
The chefs said they have had students of all ages and life experiences in the classes, whether they are fresh out of high school or decided that after years in one career, they wanted to try something new.
Perry and Meyers said one misconception about going through a culinary program can be the belief that everyone will become a chef.
With the classes offered through Mountwest’s Culinary Arts program, the chefs said people may realize they want to manage a restaurant rather than cook in it, work in catering, work in food retail or pursue other career options.
“That’s the interesting thing about the skill set that the students receive here. It’s not just hands-on cooking,” Perry said. “It’s cost control and menu development. It’s customer service. It’s nutrition, vineyards and breweries and management classes to where they have the full package of not only having the skills and the talents to make the food, but they know what to do with it, how to price it properly and how to retail it after it’s done.”
Barcenas is teaching a class focusing on doughs and pastries, with plans to incorporate items he sells at his business at Heritage Station, Nomada Bakery.
His students will learn about the foods that can be made with the basic ingredients of flour, water and sugar.
Barcenas said those questioning if they should try the Culinary Arts program and want to learn to cook should go for it, because food is a universal language.
“People will always eat. People always, everywhere in the world, need to eat. So these are skills that you can take with you anywhere and everywhere you go,” he said. “Language is not a barrier; you don’t need to know a language to know how to cut something.”
The chefs also hope to expand their reach this year, with plans to incorporate more opportunities for the community to either cook food with the chefs or eat dishes made by the students. Cross said information will be available in the near future about where and when community members can get a taste of what gets made during the culinary classes.
Additionally, they hope to host classes for the community so they can learn to make new items that could be fun for future cooking nights at home.
Hugh said while learning how to make the foods, the chefs will also share some of the skills they teach students so attendees can leave having learned more than they may have expected.
“We’re going to try to do different things — easy things — like maybe a night of sushi, maybe a night of cocktails, just different things that we can make that utilize the skills that we teach our students,” Hugh said.
“Picking up a knife isn’t just picking up a knife. Using the correct technique will help make your learning so much easier. People will be able to understand how much less effort it takes to hold a knife correctly and cut than to just stand there and chop.”
More information about the Culinary Arts program can be found at Mountwest Community and Technical College’s website.