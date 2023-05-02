HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community and Technical College officials recently voted to freeze base tuition for the 2023-24 academic year.
With the freeze, base tuition rates for Mountwest’s current and incoming in-state, metro and out-of-state students will stay the same for summer and fall 2023 and spring 2024 as they were for the 2022-23 academic year.
“We never want to raise tuition,” said Mountwest President Josh Baker. “Our goal is as cheap as possible, make it as affordable as possible. We hate raising tuition, and with enrollments increasing right now, it actually helps us cover costs. And so with enrollment being up, we felt comfortable leaving tuition where it’s at. We have also been successful in the past year or two getting a variety of grants, and the grants can reduce the pressure on students.”
Baker said those at Mountwest want working students or those struggling financially to understand that college can be affordable and feasible for them.
“Most students don’t pay tuition here,” Baker said. “It’s something like, the last number we pulled was 70% of our students don’t pay tuition because of financial aid or because of West Virginia Invests, and on top of that, we have scholarships, so for many, many, many students, coming here is actually free.”
The freeze will make the 2023-24 academic year tuition rate approximately $2,300 a semester for full-time in-state students, approximately $4,000 a semester for full-time metro students and approximately $6,000 a semester for full-time out-of-state students, Baker said.
Metro tuition pertains to students living in Ohio’s Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike and Scioto counties and in Kentucky’s Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup and Johnson counties. The Mountwest Financial Aid Office can also work with students living in the Kentucky Reciprocity counties of Boyd, Martin and Pike to offer in-state resident rates.
“We really want to make it clear for our community that number one, college is affordable, number two it’s worth the investment and not just the dollar investment but the effort,” Baker said. “And so we want to make sure that it’s really clear to our community that we are prioritizing the cost, the quality of the experience and also the outcomes, that it really does lead to jobs. So, it goes (into) that equation, and that’s why keeping it affordable is a high priority.”
The tuition freeze was approved by Mountwest’s Board of Governors following the recommendation of Mountwest’s executive team and finance committee, Baker said. He said Mountwest had to raise tuition last year. Enrollment at Mountwest was up 18% last spring and summer enrollment for this year is up 50%, he said.
