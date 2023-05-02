The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community and Technical College officials recently voted to freeze base tuition for the 2023-24 academic year.

With the freeze, base tuition rates for Mountwest’s current and incoming in-state, metro and out-of-state students will stay the same for summer and fall 2023 and spring 2024 as they were for the 2022-23 academic year.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

