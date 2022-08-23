Mountwest President Josh Baker, right, speaks with student Seth Harris, of Hurricane, W.Va., during the “Pizza with the Prez” event on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Mountwest Community & Technical College in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community & Technical College is spending the week welcoming its students for the fall semester by reintroducing them to campus.
The college’s Week of Welcome kicked off Monday with an ice cream social, followed by “Pizza with the Prez” on Tuesday to help students get to know college President Josh Baker, who has been in the position since April 2021.
Baker said the Week of Welcome was important to get students acclimated to the campus and their surroundings as COVID-19 restrictions are scaled back and students return to campus courses.
“We have one student who showed up for the first time for a face-to-face class since she’s been a student,” he said. “She’s kind of a ‘COVID student’, right, and never even been in a classroom and face-to-face with a teacher. So there’s really all kinds of new experiences.”
The institution will host “What’s Up Wednesday” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, to educate students on what the Mountwest community has to offer. Throwback Thursday will follow from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, featuring games and activities. The Week of Welcome will wrap up with a family move night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Baker said compared to the summer and the past two years, the environment on campus is ecstatic.
“Many of the students who come to Mountwest never saw themselves as college students, or they didn’t have academic experience, or it’s just all big and new,” he said. “So we just want them to know that we care. We want them to talk to us. We want them to get comfortable, and when the semester gets tough, we want them to have somebody to talk to … ”
Located at 1 Mountwest Way near Huntington, the college has associate degree programs, one-year certificates, continuing education and workforce development programs.
Baker said this year the college is excited for its Jumpstart program, which grew from about 38 students last year to 130 students in fall 2022. High school students in that program can receive 24 college credits for free throughout the year.
Classes at the college started Monday and will wrap up Dec. 9.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
