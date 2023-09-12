Marquis Howard, of Huntington, speaks with officials from Marathon Petroleum during a job fair for deckhands conducted in partnership with Mountwest on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the Mountwest Center for Culinary Arts in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Community members on Tuesday attended a job fair in Huntington that was hosted by Mountwest Community and Technical College and Marathon Petroleum.
Attendees were able to learn about the Mountwest Maritime Academy and to get information about and apply for a job with Marathon Petroleum.
Chase Keffer, human resources business partner for the marine division of Marathon Petroleum, said the purposes of the job fair were to give back to the community, to create a partnership with Mountwest, to get both of their names out and to recruit. He said Marathon was looking for deckhands at the job fair.
Keffer said he and a partner combined talked to about 30 people within the first hour of the job fair.
“We’ve had individuals here since about 10:30 this morning, eager to talk to us and talk to MCTC as well,” Keffer said. “If we hit 50 to 60 people today, and we get half of them that want to come in ... that’s two hiring classes for us; that’s outstanding.”
Mountwest offers a Maritime Certificate, with the Maritime Academy offering deckhand basic training, steersman training and courses in other areas, such as marine firefighting.
Sherri Sowards, director of the Mountwest Maritime Academy, said all of the academy’s instructors are captains within the industry that are approved through the Coast Guard. She also said the program has a 95% placement rate with its students getting jobs.
Among the attendees of the job fair on Tuesday were 19-year-old Gage Bailey of Huntington, who did his deckhand training with the Mountwest Maritime Academy; 41-year-old Eric Taylor of Fort Gay, West Virginia; and 41-year-old Marquis Howard of Huntington.
Bailey said he was hoping to get to know people and to get information about Marathon Petroleum at the job fair. He said he has already worked out on the river for about a year as a deckhand and is hoping to one day be a steersman for Marathon.
Taylor, who just moved back to the Huntington area, said he attended the job fair to see what it was all about and to try to find some new employment. He said though he has also been an equipment operator, he has worked as a deckhand before and is pursuing it again because he thinks it has always been a good job and it is work that he likes. He said he hoped the job fair would open the door and get his foot in for him.
Howard just transferred from Jackson, Ohio, where he worked for two years doing alignment on semi-trucks. Though he has never worked on the river, he said he is looking for a life-changing career. He also said his girlfriend’s father worked for Marathon for more than 30 years and his own cousin just recently started with Marathon Petroleum working on the river and was recently talking about it and how he enjoyed it.
Howard said he was going to turn in his resume at the job fair and hoped he would get a call back.
“If I get the job, that’s gonna be a life-altering change, obviously,” Howard said.
