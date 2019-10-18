HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community & Technical College President Keith Cotroneo officially announced his retirement during the college’s institutional board of governors meeting Thursday.
“I am retiring the end of this fall semester,” Cotroneo told The Herald-Dispatch in an email Thursday afternoon.
Cotroneo, 65, has been president of the school since 2007, initially as president of Marshall Community and Technical College, which later became Mountwest.
MCTC is one of 10 regional community colleges in the West Virginia Community and Technical College System. The institution evolved from community college programs of Marshall University.
“It has been a wild but very rewarding ride,” he said. “I am proud to have contributed to the development of the West Virginia community college system with Mountwest becoming its own fully independent college and, of course, the creation of our wonderful campus.”
Over the years, Mountwest has helped thousands of students realize their dreams, he said. This past year, Mountwest awarded the most college credentials in its history, cracking the 1,000 mark at 1,120, according to Cotroneo.
In recent years, its student headcount has been in the range of 2,700 to 2,900.
“I greatly appreciate all the ongoing support I have received from Mountwest faculty, staff and board members, and wish them all the very best as they continue to provide exceptional service to Mountwest students,” he said.
Latrenda Clay, executive secretary to the president at Mountwest, says it has been an honor and privilege to work with Cotroneo.
“His passion has always been the mission of our college and to do what is best for our students, faculty and staff,” she said. “Throughout his time at Mountwest, it has meant a lot to me to have Dr. Cotroneo as my leader. His guidance and support has been instrumental in helping me achieve my professional goals, and for that I am forever grateful. I wish him all the best.”
Following his retirement, Cotroneo plans to move to Florida with his wife, Carol.
