HUNTINGTON — A national search for the next president of Mountwest Community & Technical College in Huntington began in February with 53 applicants from across the country, but now has been narrowed to two finalists.
Todd Alexander, Wayne County Schools superintendent, and Alan Walker, assistant to the president at Frostburg State University in Maryland and former president of Sierra Nevada University, will be invited to campus tentatively during the week of Oct. 12, Mountwest officials said.
The finalists were announced Thursday morning during the school’s institutional board of governors meeting.
“During that week, the two finalists will meet with the entire board, faculty, staff and students of the college,” said Tom Gibson, chairman of the search committee. “This will give these groups a chance to get to know them and ask any questions they may have.”
After the visits are complete, feedback from the college’s constituents will be reviewed, Gibson said.
“The committee will then present a recommendation to the institutional board of governors for final selection,” he said. “We are hoping to make a decision at the Thursday, Oct. 22, board meeting.”
Gibson added that the West Virginia Council for Community & Technical College Education will also be involved in the process.
“They don’t do any interviews or pick the president, but they must approve the final contract,” he said.
According to biographical information provided by Mountwest, Alexander has 20 years of educational administrative experience. He has held the positions of superintendent, assistant superintendent, principal, assistant principal, administrative assistant and coordinator of student services within the K-12 educational system.
Alexander has a B.A. degree in elementary education and an M.A. degree in leadership studies.
Walker has over 35 years of teaching, administrative and leadership experience in postsecondary education. He has held the positions of instructor, curriculum and program developer, director of several university programs and institutes with statewide program delivery missions, vice provost, interim provost, vice president of academic affairs and president at two universities for a combined 12 years.
Walker has an A.S. degree in fire science, a B.S. degree in trade and industrial education, an M.S. degree in adult/vocational education and a Ph.D. in higher education policy and administration.