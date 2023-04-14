The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community and Technical College provided high schoolers, along with its incoming and returning students, with an opportunity to explore programs, meet faculty and receive assistance during an Open House and Enrollment event on Thursday.

Those in attendance were able to explore Mountwest programs, get campus tours and get assistance with various aspects of the college process, including applying for college, registering for classes and applying for financial aid.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

