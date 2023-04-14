Trista Workman, of Kenova, left, speaks to Lisa Lafon, HR business partner with King's Daughter's Medical Center, as Mountwest Community & Technical College conducts an open house and enrollment event on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Huntington.
Trista Workman, of Kenova, left, speaks to Lisa Lafon, HR business partner with King's Daughter's Medical Center, as Mountwest Community & Technical College conducts an open house and enrollment event on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community and Technical College provided high schoolers, along with its incoming and returning students, with an opportunity to explore programs, meet faculty and receive assistance during an Open House and Enrollment event on Thursday.
Those in attendance were able to explore Mountwest programs, get campus tours and get assistance with various aspects of the college process, including applying for college, registering for classes and applying for financial aid.
“We pretty much have all of our student services staff here helping,” said Mesha Shamblin, vice president of institutional advancement and human resources at Mountwest.
Several faculty were at the school Thursday evening as well.
“I’d like to recognize them too for setting up their program tables and making sure they’re talking to students and helping them, you know, learn about their programs and what they offer,” Shamblin said.
Community partners were also invited to the event and a few new programs at Mountwest, including the Alcohol and Drug Counseling program that will begin in the fall and the Surgical Technology program that is about to start its second year, were represented as well, Shamblin said.
About 80 people pre-registered for Thursday’s Open House and Enrollment event, Shamblin said. Walk-ins were also welcome.
In attendance Thursday was Jadyn Randolph, a high school senior from Poca, West Virginia, who will be starting at Mountwest this summer on the nursing track to go to St. Mary’s. Randolph said she was able to talk to St. Mary’s Center for Education at the event and get her online classes finalized. Randolph was also planning to register for classes at the event.
“I think it’s been really helpful,” Randolph said. “Everybody’s been nice and really open to answering any questions that I have.”
Another attendee of the event was Brayden Clark, a high school senior from East Lynn who is planning to go into secondary education in English by starting at Mountwest in the fall to complete an associate of arts degree and then transferring to Marshall University. Clark said he was able to meet several Mountwest staff members during the event and one of his other goals for the event was registering for classes.
