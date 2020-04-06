HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community & Technical College recently received a $40,000 contribution from Marathon Petroleum Foundation in support of a maintenance program and system upgrade to the Mountwest Maritime Academy’s computer systems and simulator, according to a news release.
The donation will assist in training and providing the most up-to-date simulation programs for Mountwest students. The Academy provides U.S. Coast Guard-approved maritime training for various levels of the river industry from entry-level deckhands; those with experience ready to become steersmen; and seasoned mariners wanting to expand their qualifications. The Academy uses simulators for both steersman and radar certifications to enhance the traditional learning experience. The simulators educate students in practical situations, and then they are evaluated and compared to industry standards and regulations.
“Marathon’s generous donation will help us to upgrade our wheelhouse simulator to provide our Maritime professionals the highest quality training. In a short period of time, they can receive training in more diverse situations than what they would experience on the river in the same amount of time. Marathon is the major user of Mountwest’s Maritime Academy’s wheelhouse simulator, and this donation demonstrates the power of public and private sector partnership to work together to develop a fantastic training partnership,” said Steven L. Brown, dean of the Career and Technical Division.
“In collaboration with Mountwest Community & Technical College, the Marathon Foundation is excited to expand and enhance the opportunities for students of the Maritime Academy,” said Todd Sandifer, Marathon Petroleum director of marine transportation. “Helping mariners improve their operational excellence with state-of-the-art technology will enhance life’s possibilities for the next generation of seafarers.”
Mountwest Maritime Academy is one of two inland waterway training programs in the United States. The academy has been serving the needs of the river industry since 2001 and has trained and graduated more than 3,000 students. Some of the first set of graduates are now boat pilots and captains.
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, that operates the nation’s largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries.
