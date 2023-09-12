HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community and Technical College says it saw a surge in enrollment for the fall 2023 semester.
As of Thursday, Mountwest had approximately 1,400 students enrolled, according to a press release. Last fall, it had 1,266 students enrolled, according to the EXPLORER data portal on the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s website.
Mountwest has witnessed a 19% increase in student enrollment and welcomed 24% more first-time freshman students this year, according to the release. Additionally, there has been a 38% increase in dual credit students.
Mountwest officials attributed the enrollment growth to the launch of new programs and partnerships, among other factors. The new programs include alcohol and drug counseling, surgical technology, aviation maintenance and respiratory therapy.
Many of Mountwest’s existing programs, such as information technology, paramedic science and certified coding, continue to see strong enrollment numbers, according to the release.
Non-credit programs are excluded from the overall reported enrollment.
“Our workforce programs have been well attended over the past year,” Wendy Quattlebaum, director of skilled trades and industrial technology at Mountwest, said in the release. “Students love the option of short-term trainings to help upskill or lead directly to careers.”
