Mountwest Community and Technical College is shown.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community and Technical College says it saw a surge in enrollment for the fall 2023 semester.

As of Thursday, Mountwest had approximately 1,400 students enrolled, according to a press release. Last fall, it had 1,266 students enrolled, according to the EXPLORER data portal on the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s website.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

