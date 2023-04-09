HUNTINGTON —Beginning this fall, Mountwest will offer a new Alcohol and Drug Counseling certificate and degree program.
The program is geared toward people seeking professional training in the screening, assessment and treatment of substance use disorders, as well as effective counseling skills and the broader helping professions.
According to the Occupational Outlook Handbook, the counseling profession is growing much faster than the average profession with a rate of 22%. The program at Mountwest will not only provide critical skills, foundational knowledge, and field experience, but also guidance that will streamline students’ professional development within the helping professions.
Entry into the program does not require prior experience in the field. The goal of the program is to help those who are interested in pursuing a career in the field of alcohol and drug counseling acquire the skills, knowledge and education to do this successfully.
An open house for those interested in the program will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, April 13. For more information, visit www.mctc.edu.
