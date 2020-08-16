BARBOURSVILLE — Jason Lindsey wants to get kids hooked on science.
The meteorologist and science educator brought his special brand, Hooked on Science, to the Huntington Mall on Saturday for five kid-friendly science shows in the mall’s Center Court.
His family-friendly, teacher-approved science experiments encouraged the audience to take something from the show and do it at home with the entire family.
Lindsey, aka “Mr. Science,” is a nationally recognized STEM educator, science multimedia journalist, digital meteorologist and author. He’s appeared on the NBC “Today” show, “Fox & Friends,” RFT-TV, WeatherNation and television stations across the United States. Over the past 12 years, he has visited hundreds of schools, exposing thousands of kids to hands-on science.