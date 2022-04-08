HUNTINGTON — Marshall University and the Marshall University Alumni Association will host the 83rd annual Alumni Awards Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, with a reception followed by dinner and awards at 7 p.m. at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.
The Marshall University Alumni Awards Banquet recognizes outstanding alumni, university supporters and students during an evening of celebration and reverence of the great things being accomplished by the Marshall University alumni community. The event, postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic, will feature awardees who were originally slated to be honored in 2020.
Highlighting the list of more than a dozen honorees at the 2022 awards banquet are Brad and Alys Smith. Brad D. Smith has been selected as the recipient of the Marshall University Distinguished Alumnus award, while Alys Smith has been selected as the recipient of the Distinguished Service to Marshall University award, two of Marshall’s highest honors. William Joseph Kehoe and Cathy Burns have been selected as co-recipients of the Outstanding Community Achievement award, and Jeff McKay will receive the Distinguished Young Alumnus award.
Other awards scheduled for the evening include the MUAA Chapter of the Year, this year being awarded to the Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Chapter located in Beckley, West Virginia, along with the MUAA Emerging Chapter of the Year going to the Eastern Panhandle Alumni and Big Green Chapter based out of Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Individual Awards of Distinction will also be presented during the event to honorees from each of Marshall’s schools and colleges. This year’s Awards of Distinction will go to Robert A. Hess (School of Medicine), Daniel Collins III (School of Pharmacy), Lee Ann Brammer (College of Health Professions), Bruce Felder (College of Business), Brandon McCoy (College of Arts and Media), Barbara Guyer (College of Education and Professional Development), David Casto (College of Engineering and Computer Science), Steve Beckelhimer (College of Science) and Kathryn Gutzwiller (College of Liberal Arts).
Other honorees at the annual alumni awards banquet include Makena Rauch (Cam Henderson Scholarship), Charity Hightower (Nate Ruffin Scholarship), Joelle Williams (Janis Winkfield Scholarship), Hannah Dorsey (Nancy Pelphrey/Herd Village Scholarship) and Miranda Pate (Nancy Pelphrey/Herd Village Scholarship).
