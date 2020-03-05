HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors during a special meeting Wednesday approved a new “intent to plan” for the new School of Aviation that no longer includes a rotor-wing, or helicopter, program.
David Pittenger, interim associate vice president for outreach and dean of the Graduate College, told board members due to a number of obstacles, it was determined that supporting a helicopter program would not be tenable at this time.
The fixed-wing program will produce a Bachelor of Science in commercial pilot-fixed wing. Pittenger said the curriculum is driven by the Federal Aviation Administration and will include a pathway to become a certified trainer. The university would then be able to hire back those trainers, similar to graduate-level positions in other majors. The program will begin with three faculty members.
Tuition and fees for the program will be set in April, said Mark Robinson, senior vice president of finance.
The board approved the purchase of three airplanes for the school, which will be housed at Yeager Airport in Charleston, during their February meeting.
The board on Wednesday also approved the refinancing of two bonds, which extends the university’s debt by 10 years but will bring in an estimated $30 million in new revenue for capital projects like the College of Business building.
The university will refinance 2010- and 2011-issued bonds, hoping to take advantage of historically low interest rates. The first bond will be sold later this month and the other in 2021. Under the new Trump tax code, the university will not be able to purchase the bonds until they are within 90 days of using the money to pay off the previous bonds. The agreement with Wells Fargo will lock in current interest rates, however, despite where rates may be in 2021.
The refinancing will reduce the university’s demand on debt payments by $1.2 million, Robinson said.
“It’s a win-win,” Robinson said.
The funding for the bonds comes from capital and auxiliary fees, which are paid by students. Faculty representative Professor Dan Holbrook said the decision to extend the debt timeline extended the burden on students.
“I want us to be clear what we are doing to students,” he said, “not for students.”
Holbrook said he was concerned about student debt, and as the university struggles with recruitment and retention of students, he was wary of extending the debt burden.
Marshall President Jerome Gilbert said the debt payments are already built into the budget, which Holbrook conceded was true, except for those additional 10 years.
“One of the major goals of the capital campaign is expanding need-based scholarships, which serves to counter increased costs,” Gilbert said.
Along with the new College of Business facility, the bond funds could go toward a new nursing school building, finishing updating the student center or even the aviation program, if need be. It will be up to the board how the funds are used.