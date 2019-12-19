HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors on Thursday approved the addition of four new degree programs, expanding the business and science programs for the school.
The programs include a Bachelor of Arts degree in general business, Doctor of Business Administration, Master of Science in cyber forensics and security and Master of Science in data science.
The Doctor of Business Administration will be focused on students already working in business who want to take their careers to the next level, such as a CEO position or something similar. Those who graduate from the program also would be eligible to teach business at a collegiate level. There will be specializations in accounting, health care management and entrepreneurship.
The proposal said the program is an “integral element of the reimagination of the college.”
The program will be a hybrid, meaning it will be mostly online with five in-face meetings a year. It will be the second doctoral program at the College of Business.
The general business degree is aimed at students who have started similar programs and not completed them in the past, or those who started focusing on business in community college. There are no specifications in the degree. It will be the first undergraduate business degree program offered by the Lewis College of Business that is completely online.
Jaime Taylor, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, said while the program is something that is “unglamorous” for colleges and facilities to put together, it’s something that helps them with enrollment.
The new business programs are part of changes being made as the university looks toward building a new College of Business building somewhere along 4th Avenue in Huntington. The $40 million building will be mostly funded by alumnus Brad Smith, former CEO of Intuit.
The deadline for proposals on the building is set for Jan. 16, with committee approval occurring in February and a board presentation occurring April 23, 2020.
The Master of Science in cyber forensics and defense program will help bridge the gap in a nationwide shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals. The program will be focused on individuals who are already working in the field. It is expected to start in 2020.
This will be the third graduate cyber degree offered at Marshall, but the only one that will be practitioner focused, with pathways for applicants who may have been out of school for a while and bring with them three or more years of documented work experience in digital forensics or information assurance/cybersecurity, The Herald-Dispatch previously reported.
The board also approved the Master of Science in data science, which Taylor said will be a collaboration between the computer science and department of mathematics and statistics. The two departments formed the program in conjunction with each other. While some core classes in the program will overlap each other, eventually the students will be able to choose a pathway focusing on the statistics or computer science side of the field.
In other board matters, Mark Robinson, senior vice president for finance, reported for the first quarter of Marshall’s fiscal year — the first three months — the university is down in revenue by about $1 million because enrollment for the fall semester is down about 400 students.
Robinson said he still felt encouraged in the university budget after West Virginia Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy announced earlier this week he does not believe Gov. Jim Justice’s administration will have to make $100 million in cuts to the state budget, as Justice announced earlier this year. He did add that the cuts could return next year.
Robinson later added that the university’s investments have been going up in profit, increasing 1.34% in November. Overall for the calendar year, the university’s investment book has increased 14%.
In other board matters, the members approved an expansion of an animal resource facility in the Robert C. Byrd Biotechnology Center.
The board also approved changes to the employee dependent undergraduate tuition assistance program. The change will give in-state tuition rates to students who were forced to move out of state to live with a guardian after the death of their parents who were employed by Marshall University.
Marshall also has entered into an agreement with the state of Ohio to conduct STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) courses for Ohio high school students at the rate of $167 per credit hour.