HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors will meet virtually for its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday and vote on next year’s tuition and fee schedule, as well as the fiscal year 2021 budget — a vote that will be cast among many uncertainties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the board’s plan does not include increasing tuition, the university is facing an $8.8 million budget deficit likely connected to enrollment uncertainty due to the pandemic.
The proposed budget predicts an $11.25 million reduction to the net education and general tuition fund. Paired with other various revenue losses, including INTO revenue, the university lost more than $14 million over the current fiscal year.
Universities across the country, including Marshall, have already been battling declining enrollment numbers, but the pandemic has colleges fearing if they can even fill their 2020-21 freshman class as students choose to wait a year rather than risk taking the year online.
The last time board members met to discuss aspects of the budget, the university — and the rest of the world — was just beginning to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university hadn’t even canceled in-person instruction yet.
Undergraduate and most graduate tuition prices, with the exception of some of the medical programs, remain the same in the fee schedule presented in the board’s agenda, but auxiliary fees across the board are set to increase by $50.
The auxiliary fees primarily support the athletic department, which planned to see a 3.2% increase to its budget. During the March 17 meeting of the board’s athletic committee, Marshall’s chief financial officer Mark Robinson said the auxiliary fees had not been increased in several years.
Robinson said “anything and everything” could be affected by the pandemic.
The athletic department budget increase represented an increase for salaries. The university base salary budget also is increased by $3.3 million.
The base operating budget is decreased by $3.7 million.
In other business, the board will vote upon the lease agreement with Yeager Airport for the School of Aviation program facilities, as well as vote on the program’s Capitol Project Program statement.
Marshall will enter a 30-year renewable lease with Yeager Airport for the Flight School. The area leased consists of 180,000 square feet of space on the airport’s airfield that will serve as the site of the classroom building, hangars and parking. For the agreement, Yeager will build the classrooms and hangars to university specifications. In addition, the airport will create a paved parking area and paved aircraft apron connecting the hangar and taxiway. During the first year, the lease will be $30,000 and then increase for the next three years to a constant $185,000.
The board will also give final approval on a new degree in civil engineering and vote on course changes to the School of Medicine. An executive session pertaining to personnel matters is also on the agenda.
The full board meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23, or immediately following the conclusion of the meetings of the finance and student affairs committees, which begin at 9 a.m. The athletic committee will also meet virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.