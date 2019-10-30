HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors will hear a special informational presentation from an architect for an “athletic facility,” presumably the baseball stadium, during the regularly scheduled meeting Thursday.
The university broke ground for the long-awaited stadium Saturday before the homecoming football game.
The board will also approve the purchase of several parcels of land along Columbia and Charleston avenues in Huntington from Cabell Huntington Hospital.
The university currently leases the property from the hospital to provide parking for the Marshall Pharmacy School, the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center, the Fairfield Landing housing complex and other adjacent university facilities.
The university will purchase the property for $996,000 for the development of a parking garage.
The parking garage is a Marshall Health project. Last week, the Cabell County Commission approved the issuance of tax-exempt bonds for the project.
The project is expected to cost anywhere from $15 million to $20 million, with an interest rate not to exceed 5% with a maximum 30-year payback term.
The parking structure will be located in the 1200 block of 15th Street, between Charleston and Columbia avenues at the Erma Byrd Center. It will have four levels with 700-plus parking spots and is expected to be about 10 feet lower than the main roof of the center.
A new east-west walkway from the new Fairfield Landing student housing will align with one staircase and elevator, which will be located near the entry to the new School of Pharmacy located on the property near Charleston Avenue.
A second staircase and elevator will be located at the corner of 15th Street and Columbia Avenue to accommodate users of the clinical center, as well as patients of the main Marshall Medical Center on Hal Greer Boulevard.
The board will also vote to approve an intent to plan a Master of Science in Cyber Forensics & Defense program in the College of Science. According to the agenda item for the plan, the U.S. is facing a shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals and this program would help address that shortage, along with attracting students to Marshall. The assessment of market demand is supported by West Virginia Forward, a collaborative effort between Marshall, West Virginia University and the state.
The program will differ from business-centric programs at WVU and the University of Charleston, as well as Marshall’s forensic science master’s, which has a natural science focus, and the College of Information Technology and Engineering’s cybersecurity master’s, which has a strong research basis in computer science.
This new program will be practitioner focused, with more pathways for applicants who may have been out of school for a while but have documented work experience in digital forensics or information assurance/cybersecurity.
The program will be fed by the already-successful Bachelor of Science in digital forensics and information assurance. That program has grown 330% since 2013.
The board will also continue its consideration of board policies. An executive session is also scheduled to discuss possible real estate transactions.
The board meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, or immediately following committee meetings, which begin at 9 a.m. The full board meets in the Shawkey Room of the Memorial Student Center.
