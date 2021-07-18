HUNTINGTON — A bone marrow drive on Marshall University’s campus made all the difference in the life of a young girl and changed the life of a Marshall student.
Cody Fuller was an exercise science student at the time, on a casual stroll through the Memorial Student Center in the spring of 2019, when he saw friends at the DKMS Bone Marrow Donor Drive table and decided to participate.
Deutsche Knochen Mark Spenderdatei, or DKMS, is an international nonprofit bone marrow donor center based in Germany.
Little did Fuller know that he would be a match for a 1-year-old girl named Ella Siders. Ella had acute myeloid leukemia, and Fuller was a bone marrow match.
Fuller underwent a procedure Feb. 17, 2020, just three days before his 21st birthday, to provide the bone marrow. And a day later, on Feb. 18, Ella received his donation and her life was saved.
Fuller said to be able to help this young girl and this family meant the world to him, according to a university news release.
“The donation experience has been the most special thing I have ever been a part of,” Fuller said in the release. “The feeling to help Ella was like no other. I was so glad to help a little girl in her fight against cancer.”
Commenting in a video done by DKMS, Christina Siders, Ella’s mom, says Fuller has meant the world to their family.
“This process has been hard, and it’s nice to have a reason for celebration,” Siders said. “Cody has always been positive and a symbol of optimism and cure.”
The bone marrow drive at Marshall was organized by nursing graduate Adam Guthrie, who now works as a registered nurse for the Charleston Area Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital. He’s working on his master’s in nursing to work as a family nurse practitioner.
Guthrie has coordinated approximately 20 drives at Marshall, registering over 1,500 students, including the drive where Fuller donated.
“I am very surprised at how many students have matched because you have a less than 1% chance of matching,” Guthrie said in the release. “I truly never thought our involvement with DKMS would be where it is today.”
Guthrie says despite the less than 1% chance of matching, there have been seven matches at Marshall.
Fuller plans to start this fall at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.