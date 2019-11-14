HUNTINGTON — When Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into a Kenova hillside 49 years ago Thursday, 75 lives were extinguished, but the legacy they left behind is still shaping Huntington today.
Listening to the 75 names read aloud Thursday as a white rose was placed on the Marshall University Memorial Fountain during the university’s annual ceremony marking the anniversary, many reflected institutions and people still affecting the Huntington community today — Prestera, Morehouse and Chambers, to name a few. It’s a reminder of how deep a wound Nov. 14, 1970, left on the community.
“We are a university rooted in community — something I believe makes us one of the most special institutions to exist,” said Anna Williams, MU student body vice president. “We are a family dedicated to supporting one another, seeing each other through highs and lows, and growing together. Our community, our family is bonded together through resilience. And because of days like today, we understand each other a little more through a common bond we all share. We hold each other a little closer than usual. We understand, either directly or indirectly, what it feels like to experience massive grief, to look upon ashes and know that your only option is to rise.”
Dr. Matthew Ralsten III had no choice but to rise after losing both his parents, Murrill and Helen Ralsten, on that fateful day. He was 5 and his sister Molly was 3. The keynote speaker for Thursday’s ceremony, Ralsten shared memories of his parents and his life after the crash.
Murrill and Helen Ralsten, West Virginia natives, met at Marshall and fell in love. Helen was a teacher in Chesapeake and Murrill ran a downtown clothing shop and at the time of the crash was a member of Huntington City Council.
“They still found time to support their alma mater and the football program,” Ralsten said. “As such, they joined fellow community members as fans and supporters traveling to East Carolina on that fateful day 49 years ago.”
Ralsten and his sister were taken in by their aunt and uncle in Vienna, West Virginia.
His parents, along with the strong family bonds of his extended family, shaped his life, he said. Ralsten eventually found his way back to Huntington, graduating from Marshall’s medical school in 2002. Like his parents, he found the love of his life at Marshall — his wife, Tammy. They have two children, twins, who also attended the ceremony.
Ralsten said it feels like yesterday that the crash happened, but the fountain ceremony gets more special each year. He agreed with Marshall President Jerome Gilbert, who said the fountain plaza turns into a sanctuary each year.
Gilbert said the yearly ritual of the ceremony largely defines the university.
“The ritual reminds us, strengthens us and binds us together in love,” Gilbert said.
The Marshall Thundering Herd takes the field Friday night against Louisiana Tech University. Athletic Director Mike Hamrick said team members, as they always do, will play for the 75.