Men are still much more likely to fill a faculty position in medical schools in the United States than women. A team that includes faculty from Marshall University is hoping to equip hospitals and universities with data to challenge this fact.

Adam M. Franks, M.D., lead author and professor of family and community health at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, is a part of a team that includes faculty from across the country. Their first study of the three-part series has been published in Academic Medicine last month.

