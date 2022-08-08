Men are still much more likely to fill a faculty position in medical schools in the United States than women. A team that includes faculty from Marshall University is hoping to equip hospitals and universities with data to challenge this fact.
Adam M. Franks, M.D., lead author and professor of family and community health at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, is a part of a team that includes faculty from across the country. Their first study of the three-part series has been published in Academic Medicine last month.
“Our goal is to discover the best practices in the nation that promote female faculty in medical schools and medical centers,” Franks said.
The first study attempted to understand the history of gender disparity as well as the nature and magnitude of changes required to drive improvements. The researchers will create a metric to rank institutions based on female promotion rates.
It is boiling down these metrics into a single unit that will allow the researchers to show institutions how they can improve.
“At current rates, we are looking at 40 or 45 years until there is gender parity,” Franks said.
Franks said the research is hoping to uncover the extrinsic policies and culture of the institutions, which requires looking at data outside just a percentage of female staff. Currently, the team is solidifying the metrics that will be used to rank institutions.
Franks says ultimately the goal of the studies is to provide institutions the information so they can improve. After the publication last month, Franks says institutions are already paying attention and says that feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
“The numbers have been startling for a lot of people,” Franks said.
