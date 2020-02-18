HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University football player on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in a Cabell County courtroom to strangling a woman near the football stadium last year and was placed under stricter supervision after the hearing.
Brandon Lamar Drayton, 22, from Largo, Florida, a redshirt junior safety for Marshall, was indicted by a Cabell County grand jury in January on one count of strangulation, a felony, and one count of domestic assault, a misdemeanor, regarding an incident on Oct. 23, 2019.
Drayton appeared before Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard on Tuesday to be arraigned on the charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. He is set to return to the courtroom March 17 for a pretrial hearing.
The case was presented to a grand jury after a Cabell County magistrate ruled there was enough evidence for the case to move forward after testimony from three individuals, including the alleged victim.
He had originally been charged after he was seen by Marshall University Police Lt. James Parker about 12:15 p.m. that day in the 400 block of 21st Street allegedly forcibly grabbing the alleged victim, who is also a Marshall student, around the neck and shoulder area while yelling at her.
Parker testified he was waiting in the McDonald’s drive-through when he heard a commotion in the parking lot and saw the alleged victim and Drayton arguing as he was getting out of line. He said he could hear Drayton cursing and screaming at the victim as she searched through the garbage for her phone.
The officer said while he did not see Drayton strangle the alleged victim, he saw his hands near her shoulders and saw severe red marks around her neck. Those red marks turned into bruising a couple days later, the alleged victim said.
During a preliminary hearing, assistant prosecutor Ken Bannon said when the alleged victim testified, she said she did not remember much of the incident after she was strangled. She said she experienced pain; nausea; gaps in memory; a flushed, red face; and red marks and bruising after the experience, which was enough to prove she probably had been strangled.
Drayton’s defense attorney claimed he was the victim and his ex-girlfriend had gone after him and followed him.
The university’s athletics department previously said Drayton remains suspended from all team-related activities.
Drayton was released from Western Regional Jail on a $55,000 bond following his arrest.
On Tuesday, Bannon said he did not object to Drayton remaining out of jail on the same bond, but requested he be under special bond supervision. He said he believes Drayton has a prior criminal history and connections to Florida, which could make him a flight risk.
Defense attorney Connor Robertson objected to the request, stating Drayton had appeared at his court hearings and remains a student at Marshall University, giving him no reason to flee.
Howard ruled that if Drayton was able to pass a drug test, he would not be subjected to special bond supervision through the probation office. After a brief hesitation, Drayton told Howard he would pass the test.
However, a court official told The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday afternoon that Drayton had been placed under bond supervision.