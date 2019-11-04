HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Foundation had its ninth annual Donor Recognition Celebration on Oct. 11 at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus.
The event, which recognizes and celebrates the generosity of donors with lifetime giving over $100,000 to Marshall University, welcomed a total of 25 new members. Twenty-four of those members were recognized as President’s Circle members for their lifetime giving of $100,000 to $250,000, while the other entered the William Buffington Society for a lifetime giving of $250,000 to $500,000.
“It takes a village to support our students, and together, they are shaping a generation who strives to pay it forward,” said Ron Area, chief executive officer of the Marshall University Foundation, in a release. “We are truly blessed to have many alumni and friends that believe in Marshall University and continue to help us rise to a new era of excellence.”
Darby McCloud, a junior majoring in biology from Chesapeake, Ohio, and the recipient of two privately funded scholarships, took the opportunity to explain to donors how they make students’ dreams come true.
“Each and every one of you has had an impact in my life to this moment, ever since you donated to Marshall University students,” McCloud said. “For that, I will be forever grateful. You gave me something that I never truly had until this moment. You all gave me confidence. To me, confidence is being able to pursue your goals with nothing stopping you or holding you back. It is going after what you want in life without hesitation. You strengthened my desire to do well in my classes, because I want to make sure that your donations have not been in vain. You gave me an education that I could not have achieved on my own income. But most importantly, you gave me confidence in my abilities. I always know that you believe in me, and for that I am forever thankful.”
At this year’s homecoming game, the university announced it had raised $100 million of a $150 million goal as part of a campaign called “Marshall Rises.”
The Marshall Rises campaign will encompass five pillars to ensure “students will graduate from one of the nation’s most distinguished and dynamic universities,” according to the campaign’s website.
Among them are efforts to create more need-based and merit-based scholarships; to create more endowed professorships, professional development funds and support for academic programs; to create new and renovated academic facilities; to generate more funds for faculty and undergraduate research and the arts; and to generate corporate support and recovery outreach for the opioid epidemic.
The university is seeking donations online or by calling the university’s Office of Planned Giving at 866-308-1346. Any donation amount is welcomed, including anonymous gifts. Those currently donating to the university in sustaining donations are also donating to the campaign.
The Marshall University Foundation calculates lifetime giving totals annually. For a complete listing of lifetime giving society members, visit www.marshall.edu/foundation.