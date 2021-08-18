HUNTINGTON — It was weather, not the pandemic, that kept Marshall University from hosting an in-person freshman convocation this year.
The official introduction to the university for new students was set to take place in Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Tuesday evening, but tropical depression Fred had other plans. The event was moved to a virtual format instead.
Each individual college and school class was still recognized, including the new School of Aviation, and the new students were still taught the alma mater.
The keynote speaker for the convocation was Marshall’s senior vice president of operations Brandi Jacobs-Jones. An alumna, Jacobs-Jones said when she was a student she may have had too much fun, a nod to President Jerome Gilbert’s yearly advice to have fun but not too much fun.
“I changed my major three times before I figured out my path,” she said.
Jacobs-Jones said she wanted to challenge the new college students to choose a growth mindset throughout their college career. She said the newness will soon wear off, just as it does with all things, and they will need to push through.
“After a few weeks, the euphoric experience wears off and you’re left with the car payment, or the marriage, or the 8 a.m. class. You now know where your classes are and you don’t want to go,” she said.
She said people can get stuck in the mundane, but everyone has the power to change their outcomes with the right mindset.
For example, she said her first public speaking engagement was in Boston when she was in kindergarten. It was Thanksgiving and she had a speech in the school program. Her dad took off work and everyone was there.
“Terror gripped me as I stared out at all those faces, and I stopped and I cried,” she said. “And it was an ugly cry. I couldn’t even walk, and I folded. My parents were like, ‘What happened?’ The fear had been too much. But if I had stayed in that mindset, I’d never have been able to stand up and speak again.”
Jacobs-Jones said she also didn’t make the dance team in high school, but made it at Marshall because she kept pushing. She wasn’t elected student body president but is now an administrator.
She said the students already have demonstrated having a growth mindset as they’ve succeeded in navigating the pandemic through high school to get to where they are today.
Week of Welcome for freshmen continues throughout the week. Upperclassmen arrive Saturday, and classes begin Monday, Aug. 23.
Taylor Stuck is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering state government, health and higher education. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.
