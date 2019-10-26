HUNTINGTON — Marshall University continued its homecoming celebrations Friday with a picnic and party on the Memorial Student Center plaza.
The party included live music and free food for students. The plaza was decked out in kelly green for the festivities.
Homecoming wraps up with a bang Saturday, beginning in the morning with the Homecoming Stampede 5K on campus at the fountain.
From there, alumni can prepare for the Thundering Herd football game versus Western Kentucky University at the alumni tailgate on Harless Field, next to the dining hall, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The football game begins at 2:30 p.m., with a “historic” announcement promised between the first and second quarters of the game.