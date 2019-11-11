HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University community Wednesday honored survivors of sexual assault, giving them back their voice at the annual Take Back the Night event.
More than 100 students, faculty and staff took part in the night that included survivor stories, lessons in prevention and a candlelight vigil.
Claire Snyder, program coordinator for the Women’s and Gender Center, said with 1 in 4 or 5 women experiencing sexual assault during college it’s important to support events like Wednesday’s.
“The stories the students shared (Wednesday) night were very moving,” she said. “It’s always painful to hear stories of violence and the way trauma affects victims and survivors. At the same time, it’s important to break down silence and stigma around sexual assault and provide a safe environment for survivors to speak their truths. ... Whether we realize it or not, every one of us knows and loves a survivor.”
With recent events around the country and on campus, Snyder said she believes there has been an increased conversation surrounding issues related to sexual violence, which she hopes will help students feel more comfortable reaching out for support.
Snyder said Wednesday’s event was a great opportunity for students to hear from the many partners hard at work to make campus safer.
“Sgt. Scott Ballou talked about the university’s addition of 10 new (Marshall University Police Department) officers and support for RAD Women’s Self-Defense Program, which so far has trained and empowered over 2,500 women,” she said. “Community agencies like CONTACT and Branches discussed their free and confidential services, and Leah Tolliver emphasized the importance of education around consent and bystander intervention.”
Synder said every member of the Marshall community has a responsibility to create a safe and respectful campus environment.
“From a preventative perspective, it’s important that we all be positive bystanders — that we speak up when we see potentially harmful behavior and check in when we see that someone may be in a vulnerable position,” she said.
To help develop those skills, all first-year students complete Everfi Sexual Prevention education and participate in a bystander intervention session during UNI 100. Students are also encourage to attend educational opportunities throughout the year.
Students seeking advocacy help can reach out to the Women’s & Gender Center at 304-696-3338 or the Counseling Center at 304-696-3111. CONTACT Rape Crisis Center and Branches Domestic Violence Shelter also have campus advocates on staff. CONTACT can be reached 866-399-7273 and Branches at 304-529-2382.
Follow reporter Taylor Stuck on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.