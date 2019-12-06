HUNTINGTON — Marshall University welcomed the community to campus Thursday night to usher in the holiday season with some fun.
Herd Holiday, an annual event, took place in the newly renovated Memorial Student Center, where activities, music and snacks — including hot chocolate and s’mores — were provided free of charge.
It featured the official holiday tree lighting on the student center plaza, photos with Santa Marco, ornament painting with The Pottery Place and a fashion show by the Marshall University Bookstore.
Marshall Health hosted a stocking-stuffing station, students from the School of Pharmacy assisted children as they made “reindeer bait,” and students from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine helped attendees write get-well holiday cards to send to patients of the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. Marshall dietetics students gave tips for healthy holiday treats, and international students crafted gift tags for guests in their native languages.