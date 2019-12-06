HUNTINGTON — Marshall University welcomed the community to campus Thursday night to usher in the holiday season with some fun.

Herd Holiday, an annual event, took place in the newly renovated Memorial Student Center, where activities, music and snacks — including hot chocolate and s’mores — were provided free of charge.

It featured the official holiday tree lighting on the student center plaza, photos with Santa Marco, ornament painting with The Pottery Place and a fashion show by the Marshall University Bookstore.

Marshall Health hosted a stocking-stuffing station, students from the School of Pharmacy assisted children as they made “reindeer bait,” and students from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine helped attendees write get-well holiday cards to send to patients of the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. Marshall dietetics students gave tips for healthy holiday treats, and international students crafted gift tags for guests in their native languages.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.