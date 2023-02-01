The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum kicked off Black History Month with its seventh annual Black History Month Poster Contest.

This year’s theme was “Black Contributions in American Life and History,” and the poster contest winner was announced as Gracie Stephens, a senior printmaking student at Marshall, who designed a poster with multiple inventions by Black people throughout history.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

