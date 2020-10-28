HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will continue with its instructional plan for the spring semester as the pandemic continues.
Courses will be provided through a combination of face-to-face, virtual and online classes. Upperclassmen are largely taking virtual and online courses, while freshmen and some graduate students are on campus. The university plans to increase the number of in-person course sections specifically for freshmen in the spring semester.
In an email to campus this week, university President Jerome Gilbert called the fall semester “remarkable” and said the entire university community could be proud of the obstacles it has overcome in meeting the challenges of the pandemic.
“And we can look forward to the spring semester with high expectations,” he said. “Although the pandemic continues to make adjustments necessary, the success of the fall semester indicates we are on the right track.”
Gilbert said the decision to stay with the current instructional model will allow university officials to continue to monitor the pandemic in the region and to keep the density on Marshall’s campuses at a minimum. It also will give the university community the best chance to complete the spring semester safely, while providing a quality educational experience and flexibility for students.
So far this fall, the university has been successful at containing incidences of COVID-19 on its campuses and has had a markedly lower rate of infection among its students and employees than is found in the region at large and across much of the country, according to a university release. The university does daily surveillance testing on campus.
According to the university’s dashboard, as of Wednesday, the university had 145 positive cases of the virus out of 13,231 tests performed since the semester began. The overall positivity rate is just over 1%.