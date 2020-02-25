HUNTINGTON — Gov. Jim Justice and Director Jill Upson of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs awarded $25,000 to the Marshall University Minority Health Institute to aid in its efforts to improve community health and economic development in Kanawha County.
The pilot program, called Building Resources In Diverse Geographic Environments (BRIDGE), is a comprehensive community revitalization effort with a mission of addressing poverty, improving community-wide health, stimulating labor force participation and supporting economic development. The program also aims to combat substance abuse and improve crime rates, as well as neighborhood revitalization.
The Minority Health Institute was one of 10 organizations chosen to receive this award. LaDawna Walker Dean, West Virginia minority health coordinator at Marshall, said the Minority Health Institute is grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact in the region.
“Embarking on this pilot project will give Kanawha County and the state of West Virginia continued foundations to inform and educate minorities on the importance of taking care of their health to reduce the prevalence and incidence of diabetes, hypertension and obesity,” Dean said in a press release.
Dr. Anthony T. Woart, chair of the university’s department of public health, said the Minority Health Institute’s leaders were excited that their proposal was selected.
“Our focus on health disparities will hopefully draw attention to, and ultimately contribute to, reducing the burden of diabetes health disparities among the minority population of Kanawha County, target population of the proposed project,” he said in the release. “We are indeed grateful to the West Virginia Office of Minority Affairs and the Governor of West Virginia for giving us the opportunity to participate in this very import state initiative.”
Other recipients included the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter, Bridge Valley Community & Technical College Foundation, A More Excellent Way of Life Center Church, the Domestic Violence Survivors Support Group, Spotted Owl Healthcare Organization, the Morris Enrichment Center, the Fun Fitness Foundation, the Appalachia Service Project and the West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition.