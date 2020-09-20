HUNTINGTON — Marshall University School of Pharmacy students encouraged the community to donate supplies to those affected by Hurricane Laura’s landfall last month with a drive-thru collection event Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the school’s Class of 2024 collected necessary items that would provide relief to those in Louisiana and Texas who experienced flooding or damage when the category four hurricane hit the coast in the Gulf of Mexico.
“We’re doing a drive-thru relief, so we’re taking donations from people for the Hurricane Laura that just occurred,” 21-year-old student Lyndsey Pauley said. “We’re taking things such as Band-Aids, hand sanitizers, masks, wipes, ibuprofen — anything you’d need. Maybe you even just had a power outage, and that definitely happened there.”
Pauley said at around noon Saturday that several members of the faculty and students had stepped up to donate supplies to the cause.
Other items, including gloves, first-aid supplies, medical supplies, flashlights, batteries and portable cellphone battery packs, were also requested.
Additional unopened items that may be of use were also accepted at the event.
Pauley said she hopes to see a big turnout from the community, and the students will also be collecting items from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Donors interested can enter on the Charleston Avenue side of Stephen J. Kopp Hall on Hal Greer Boulevard and exit onto 11th Street.
Masks and social distancing are required, and students will take donations from the back seat or trunk of vehicles to minimize risk.