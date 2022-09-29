The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PHOTO: Air delivery
Bill Noe, center, and Marshall University President Brad D. Smith stand with Marshall's flight school students as they check out the school's new multi-engine training aircraft, a Piper Seminole. 

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

CHARLESTON — As Marshall University’s commercial pilot bachelor’s degree program enters its second year, plans are already in the works to build a second hangar to accommodate its growing fleet of training aircraft and to launch a new cycle of student pilot training during the 2023 spring semester.

“We see a real opportunity for growth in our aviation division,” Marshall President Brad D. Smith told members of the West Virginia International Yeager Airport board during a presentation Wednesday at MU’s Bill Noe Flight School, located at the Charleston airport’s general aviation area.

