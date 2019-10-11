HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Theatre is bringing to life the true story of a female astronomer who discovered a way to measure the distance to other galaxies with their production of “Silent Sky,” which opened Wednesday.

Written by Lauren Gunderson, “Silent Sky” tells the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt as she explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them.

The show continues its run Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 for faculty and seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Marshall students get in free with a student ID. For tickets, call 304-696-ARTS (2787).

