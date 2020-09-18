HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University professor has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulated on social media of her making an offensive statement about supporters of President Donald Trump during class.
"The university does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views," the university said in a statement announcing it was investigating the matter.
The video, which was widely shared by Eric Kutcher (@herdanesthesia) on Twitter, shows College of Science Associate Professor Jennifer Mosher in what Marshall confirmed was a virtual class session.
Mosher is talking about a recent Trump campaign rally where video showed few attendees wearing masks. Mosher then goes on to say she's gotten to the point where she "hopes they all die" because one cannot reason with a Trump voter.
The university said there will be no further comment on the personnel matter at this time.
This is a developing story.