HUNTINGTON — Marshall University honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday with its third annual MLK Day of Service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants had a chance to better the community through a variety of outreach opportunities.
Activities included serving lunch at the Huntington City Mission, helping out at the Coalition for the Homeless, reading to children at Ebenezer Day Care, lending a hand at the food bank and more.
Those interested were required to register for their desired service prior to the start of the day in order to evenly distribute volunteers.
Anyone who missed the MLK Day of Service can find more information about volunteering in the Office of Community Outreach & Volunteer Services located in the MSC LEAD Center on the Marshall campus.