HUNTINGTON — On the southeastern corner of campus, the Marshall University Recreation Center is trying to figure out how its COVID-19 precautions put into place over the summer will have to change when students return.
Michele Muth, director of campus recreation, said the Rec Center was shut down for 70 days until it reopened May 26 with several precautions in place. During the shutdown, the building was cleaned, while shields, signage about COVID-19 and other things were put into place.
Equipment was spread out about 10 to 12 feet across the fitness center as well.
Muth said the center has seen about half the customers it typically sees during summer session and she’s unsure how that number will look come fall. Staff has been taking time this summer to study the customers’ moves, such as where they congregate, to find where the busiest sections of the building are to be better prepared once students return.
Keeping the center open for the students to relieve stress is important, she said.
“Now they have all this extra stress,” she said. “I just hope the students know we are talking all the precautions we can.”
After two months of waiting, the center received the Clorox Total 360 System, which sanitizes equipment better.
“What it allows us to do is quickly walk through and spray down our equipment,” she said. “It will literally cling across everything because it’s electrostatic.”
For now, any activity in the building — like swimming or basketball — has to be booked in advance. There is no ball rental, and anyone playing basketball must do it alone. Swim lessons resumed Monday, but only for groups of three.
Group fitness classes are taking place outside, but three classes — Bodypump, yoga and cycling — are still indoors, with precautions in place.
Typically the center employs about 200, but right now it has 75 workers.
Keeping employee morale up has been a challenge, Muth said, but cookies, candy and similar items have helped.
“It’s going OK. We’ve done things to lighten the mood,” she said. “We are trying to keep them motivated.”
The fall semester at Marshall starts with RecFest, a festival connecting students to different businesses and student groups.
Prior to Monday, it was going to happen outdoors, but after Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement Monday reducing the amount of people allowed to congregate to 25, Muth is unsure of its future.