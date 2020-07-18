Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — Summer Rec Camp, wrapping up its second week Friday, is again being offered at the Marshall University Recreation Center.

Camp dates began July 6, and take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Rec Camp is reserved for kids ages 5-12 and runs from 8 a.m. to noon this year.

Camp will be offered July 20, 22, 24; July 27, 29, 31; and Aug. 3, 5, 7.

Additional safety measures are being taken this summer, such as temperature checks upon arrival and social distancing. Masks are required for campers and staff members.

For full camp details, visit www.marshall.edu/campusrec/programs/youth/.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.