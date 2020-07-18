HUNTINGTON — Summer Rec Camp, wrapping up its second week Friday, is again being offered at the Marshall University Recreation Center.
Camp dates began July 6, and take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Rec Camp is reserved for kids ages 5-12 and runs from 8 a.m. to noon this year.
Camp will be offered July 20, 22, 24; July 27, 29, 31; and Aug. 3, 5, 7.
Additional safety measures are being taken this summer, such as temperature checks upon arrival and social distancing. Masks are required for campers and staff members.
For full camp details, visit www.marshall.edu/campusrec/programs/youth/.