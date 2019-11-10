HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Rec Center will host a Fall Kids Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25-27.
Healthy Herd Youth Camp is an active day camp, full of games, activities, climbing and swimming. Specific activities vary on a day-to-day basis. The camp counselors act as mentors and coaches to provide a safe environment for campers to grow. All youth camps are for children ages 4-12, no exceptions. Campers must bring a lunch; a snack is provided.
Registration rates are members $75 and nonmembers $90. Before- and after-care options are available and are free to members and $10 for nonmembers.
Register at marshall.edu/campusrec or in person at the Rec Pro Shop.