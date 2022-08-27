BARBOURSVILLE — Past, present and future generations of doctors danced the night away Saturday during the Marshall University School of Medicine’s largest annual fundraiser of the year.
The Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine hosted the Standing Out in Our Field fundraiser at the Barboursville Soccer Complex for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with this year’s theme being “A Night in Havana.”
Linda Holmes, event organizer and director of Development and Alumni Affairs, said she has watched the Standing Out in Our Field fundraiser grow since 1998, and seeing so many people come out after taking a few years off was great.
“When we did this the first year, we were holding our breath wondering were people coming, were they not coming, everything, and now it’s just grown exponentially to over 500 people,” she said. “And I think people are really excited because we have been away from opportunities like this for two years, so it’s wonderful to be back together.”
Second-year med student Bethany Andrew said the fundraiser goes toward endowments from each graduating class, and it gives the current medical students an opportunity to give back to future students, just like former School of Medicine students did for them.
Andrew said because of the coronavirus, it was her first time partaking in the event, and she was grateful so many people came out to support a good cause, which will lead to more doctors giving back in the future.
“What’s great about this is most people, if not all, are Marshall graduates from the School of Medicine, so they get to come back and give back,” she said. “Plus, all of us students who are volunteering tonight and even the ones who are not here tonight want to give back in the same way once we can.”
Andrew said with the toll COVID-19 has taken on everyone, especially health care providers, it felt nice to have the School of Medicine community get together and be able to enjoy a night of fun.
Dr. Mark and Monica Hatfield have attended the Standing Out in Our Field fundraiser nearly every year, and they said they enjoy the various themes and everyone getting together.
Mark Hatfield, president of the graduating Class of 1983, said along with medical school, medical students have years of continued training in residencies, so providing scholarships helps.
“Anything we can do to help lower their debt getting out of school is a step ahead,” he said.
Dr. Robert Hess, a member of the Class of 1984 from the School of Medicine, said he was fortunate to receive scholarships when he went through undergraduate and medical school, and he now has a passion to give back.
With various opportunities to raise scholarship funds during the year, Hess said investing in the School of Medicine and its students is important for the community and the university.
“The medical school has become a very big, important part of the university and the city, and the more we can do to continue to grow it, the better,” he said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
