Members of the Marshall University Men's soccer team visit with students at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, as part of their participation in NCAA Civic Engagement Day.
Head coach Chris Grassie addresses students as members of the Marshall University men's soccer team visit St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, as part of their participation in NCAA Civic Engagement Day.
Members of the Marshall University Men's soccer team visit with students at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, as part of their participation in NCAA Civic Engagement Day.
Photo courtesy of St. Joseph Catholic School
Head coach Chris Grassie addresses students as members of the Marshall University men's soccer team visit St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, as part of their participation in NCAA Civic Engagement Day.
HUNTINGTON — The defending National Champion Men's soccer team, ahead of what they hope will be another postseason run, visited with local students last week.
Members of the Marshall University men's soccer team, as well as the coaching staff, took the short trip from campus to St. Joseph Catholic School to participate in the NCAA's Civic Engagement Day.
The team's roster features 26 international players, many who have helped Marshall rise to national prominence in NCAA men's college soccer. Countries represented on the roster include Brazil, Bermuda, Germany, South Korea, England, Argentina, Ghana, Kenya, New Zealand, Senegal and Canada.
The student-athletes spoke to various groups, from kindergarteners to 12th-graders, about their backgrounds, cultures, what they miss about their homes and, in some cases, the political systems of their countries and how they differ from the United States.
In 2020, the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which is composed of representatives from each of the 32 Division I conferences, proposed legislation to provide a day each year dedicated to increasing opportunities for Division I athletes to participate in civic engagement. These include activities such as voting or community service.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.