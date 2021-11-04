Allison Harmon has her graduation photo taken by Jim Eichenlaub as students prepare for graduation during Marshall University’s Countdown to Commencement event on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Allison Harmon has her graduation photo taken by Jim Eichenlaub as students prepare for graduation during Marshall University’s Countdown to Commencement event on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — With just over a month left before graduation, students at Marshall University have had the opportunity this week to take care of last-minute details before the big day.
Countdown to Commencement — described as a one-stop-shop for graduating students where they could pick up their cap and gown, have photos taken and shop for Marshall gear — took place Tuesday and Wednesday in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
It was one of the final events in their college careers, as commencement for July, August and December 2021 graduates will take place in two ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 11, at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
The ceremony at 10 a.m. will be for undergraduate and graduate students in the College of Business, College of Education and Professional Development, College of Science, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, Biomedical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Doctor of Philosophy.
The ceremony at 3 p.m. will be for undergraduate and graduate students in the College of Health Professions, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, Regents Bachelor of Arts and Doctor of Psychology.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.