HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s sustainability department will debut its Herd Dirt Compost Tea at The Wild Ramp on 14th Street West on Saturday.
Although called tea, the compost is made for plants and is used as a natural fertilizer.
The compost is made from worm castings and water and is made on Marshall’s campus by feeding worms food waste and other waste that would otherwise go to a landfill. The tea will be sold in two sizes, 32-ounce jars for $15 and 16-ounce jars for $9. The profits will be used to fund programming at the university.
Currently, the department is making 55 gallons a day in a small facility on Norway Avenue, about 3 miles from the main campus.
“Marshall Sustainability Department started this program because composting is one of the truly sustainable forms of waste management,” said Amy Parsons-White, Marshall’s sustainability manager.
“By turning our waste into a valuable product, we have saved money on waste haul, made a profit in sales, and have provided soil amendments to our campus and the public to help rebuild the depleted soils in our area,” Parsons-White said.
This system will also allow less space to be used in a landfill for materials that could otherwise be made into something else.
“This saves the university money in waste haul fees that would typically be paid," Parsons-White said.
"By composting instead of sending the waste to the landfill, it also reduces the amount of methane-producing organics in the landfill and saves landfill space."
Parsons-White hopes that the facility will function as an inspiration to other universities and institutions to make better use of their waste.
The compost facility will also function as an academic laboratory for students studying ecology, agriculture and soil science.
