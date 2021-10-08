The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The 2021 homecoming court is announced following the Marshall University Unity Walk on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — At 2 p.m. Saturday, the Marshall University Thundering Herd takes on the Old Dominion Monarchs at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. During halftime, the Homecoming Court will be crowned on the field.

The 2021 Marshall Homecoming Court, announced Monday, is:

Donald Hansbury, senior psychology major from Welch, West Virginia

Bailey Harman, senior marketing major from Charleston

Walker Tatum, sophomore biology major from Wayne

Takira “TK” Williams, senior health sciences major from Miami, Florida

Ian Klepp, senior international business major from Seattle, Washington

Evan Herd, junior occupational health and safety major from Pickerington, Ohio

Catherine Mazzei, junior international business and Spanish major from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Leah Davis, junior medical imaging student from Fishers, Indiana

Caroline Kinder, junior secondary math education major from Ona

Alex Woodrum, sophomore media production major from Winfield

Nico Raffinengo, freshman political science and international business major from West Palm Beach, Florida

Zack Ihnat, senior civil engineering and Spanish major from Charleston

Nevaeh Harmon, sophomore biochemistry with concentration in pre-physician assistant studies from Charleston

Bryton Leadman, senior forensic chemistry major from Huntington

Makaylah Wheeler, senior journalism major from Huntington

