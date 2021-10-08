HUNTINGTON — At 2 p.m. Saturday, the Marshall University Thundering Herd takes on the Old Dominion Monarchs at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. During halftime, the Homecoming Court will be crowned on the field.
The 2021 Marshall Homecoming Court, announced Monday, is:
Donald Hansbury, senior psychology major from Welch, West Virginia
Bailey Harman, senior marketing major from Charleston
Walker Tatum, sophomore biology major from Wayne
Takira “TK” Williams, senior health sciences major from Miami, Florida
Ian Klepp, senior international business major from Seattle, Washington
Evan Herd, junior occupational health and safety major from Pickerington, Ohio
Catherine Mazzei, junior international business and Spanish major from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Leah Davis, junior medical imaging student from Fishers, Indiana
Caroline Kinder, junior secondary math education major from Ona
Alex Woodrum, sophomore media production major from Winfield
Nico Raffinengo, freshman political science and international business major from West Palm Beach, Florida
Zack Ihnat, senior civil engineering and Spanish major from Charleston
Nevaeh Harmon, sophomore biochemistry with concentration in pre-physician assistant studies from Charleston
Bryton Leadman, senior forensic chemistry major from Huntington
Makaylah Wheeler, senior journalism major from Huntington
