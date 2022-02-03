HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum will kick off Black History Month 2022 on Friday, Feb. 4, by unveiling the 2022 official Black History poster, honoring kindergarten through 12th-grade student winners of the Black History Poster Competition and their teachers, while announcing a summer event.
The kickoff event will be at 4 p.m. Friday in the Shawkey Dining Room of the Memorial Student Center.
The keynote speaker will be Teresa Eagle, dean of Marshall’s College of Education and Professional Development and a former schoolteacher. A reception follows.
The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum intends to help integrate Black history into school curricula and serves as a forum that provides opportunities to address this and other education issues, including race and a free press, in ways inspired by Woodson’s teachings.
Woodson was a Huntington educator and West Virginia coal miner who is recognized as the “Father of Black History.”
The lyceum is a resource for the region on the observance of Black history and Woodson’s teachings about improving education.
The complete schedule of events for February, and other Black History Month activities at Marshall, will also be shared during the event.
For more information, contact Burnis R. Morris, director of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum, at morrisb@marshall.edu.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
